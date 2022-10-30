Fairfax Supervisor confident Prince Wiliam leaders will heed suggestion to delay Digital Gateway approval

It’s rare for elected officials to speak about happenings outside their jurisdiction.

That’s why, this week, when the Fairfax Board of County Supervisors urged the Supervisors in neighboring Prince William County to pump the brakes on the county’s most significant economic development project in its history — the Prince William Digital Gateway, with 2,100 square feet acres for new data centers, an area 15 times the size of Potomac Mills mall — the action made the news.

This week, Fairfax County provided Prince William County with a “very strong” letter that encouraged Prince William to consider completing a water study of the Occoquan Reservoir before considering amending the county’s comprehensive land use plan and allowing data centers to be built next to Manassas National Battlefield Park, Fairfax County Supervisor Pat Herrity told Potomac Local News.

Supervisors have already approved a water study. However, as it stands now, it will only be done after leaders are scheduled to make their decision on Tuesday, November 1. The study, headed by the Northern Virginia Regional Commission, could take a year or more to complete.

Prince William County Supervisors Jeanine Lawson and Yesli Vega on Friday urged Supervisors to delay their decision, which has already been postponed about a month following “confusion” over the project.

Both counties share the reservoir, which provides drinking water to 1.5 million poeple in Northern Virginia. Project opponents fear clear-cutting trees in the rural area next to the hallowed ground to build data centers will lead to more sediment, stormwater runoff, and ultimately pollution in the reservoir during construction and after the data centers’ operation.

Those who support the Prince William Digital Gateway say it will increase local schools and county government tax revenue by increasing the commercial tax base while taking the tax burden off homeowners. Unlike Fairfax County, which has multiple Fortune 500 companies, Prince William’s largest employer remains its public school division, with Walmart stores not far behind.

Fairfax County Supervisor Pat Herrity urged his fellow Board members to ask Prince William County to hold its vote until the water study was completed. It didn’t work, and Jeff McKay, Fairfax Board of County Supervisors Chairman At-large, penned in an email that Herrity’s action was “politically motivated.”

Herrity disputes that claim, telling Potomac Local News on Friday, October 28, that it’s “common sense” to complete the study and to protect the watershed. McKay did not respond to our request for comment.

Overall, Herrity is hopeful that Prince William County Supervisors will take heed. Here’s Herrity in his own words in an email to Potomac Local News: