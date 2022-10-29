Pedestrian struck while walking near Dumfries, dies



A Dumfries man was struck and killed last night, Friday, October 28, 2022, on Green Tree Lane, near the site of the future The Rose gaming resort.

Police said the victim was walking near an on-ramp from Interstate 95 to Route 234 when he was struck by the driver of a 2013 Hyundai Sonota exiting the highway. The 27-year-old driver from Stafford County was attempting to merge onto Route 234 when he struck the pedestrian, and he stayed at the crash scene following the collision.

Rescue crews took the victim, 31-year-old Jamel Terrell Tanner, to an area hospital, where he died. Police said Tanner was wearing dark clothing when the driver struck him.

Police filed no charges in the case and said speed or alcohol do not appear to be factored in the crash. An investigation is ongoing.