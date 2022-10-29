Pedestrian struck while walking near Dumfries, dies

A Dumfries man was struck and killed last night, Friday, October 28, 2022, on Green Tree Lane, near the site of the future The Rose gaming resort.
Police said the victim was walking near an on-ramp from Interstate 95 to Route 234 when he was struck by the driver of a 2013 Hyundai Sonota exiting the highway. The 27-year-old driver from Stafford County was attempting to merge onto Route 234 when he struck the pedestrian, and he stayed at the crash scene following the collision.
Rescue crews took the victim, 31-year-old Jamel Terrell Tanner, to an area hospital, where he died. Police said Tanner was wearing dark clothing when the driver struck him.
Police filed no charges in the case and said speed or alcohol do not appear to be factored in the crash. An investigation is ongoing.
Fatal Crash Investigation – On October 28 at 9:44PM, investigators with the Crash Investigation Unit responded to the area of Dumfries Rd and Green Tree Ln in Dumfries (22025) to investigate a crash involving a pedestrian. The investigation revealed the driver of a 2013 Hyundai Sonata was traveling northbound on I-95 and was exiting to eastbound Dumfries Rd. The vehicle was attempting to merge onto Dumfries Rd. when it struck a pedestrian who was wearing dark clothing and walking within the roadway. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene of the crash. The pedestrian was taken to an area hospital where he died as a result of his injuries sustained in the crash. Speed or impairment does not appear to be factors in the collision on the part of the driver. The investigation continues.
Identified:
The deceased pedestrian was identified as Jamel Terrell TANNER, 31, of Dumfries
The driver of the 2013 Hyundai Sonata was identified as a 27-year-old man of Stafford