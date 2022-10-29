Northbound Route 29 (Lee Highway) will have single-lane closures between White Post Road and Paddington Lane, weather permitting, this Halloween, from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31, to implement a traffic shift, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

During that time, the northbound Route 29 lanes between White Post Road and Paddington Lane will be shifted to the right to allow work on the left side of the bridge over Cub Run. The lanes are expected to be shifted to the right until later this fall.

The shift is part of the project to rehabilitate the northbound Route 29 bridge over Cub Run to improve driver and pedestrian safety and extend the overall life of the bridge. The improvements include:

Replacing the concrete deck and bridge rails

Installing steel beams

Adding a walkway with barrier and connecting the walkway to the existing sidewalk just north of the bridge

Rebuilding the concrete pedestals

Replacing the bridge bearings

Repairing cracks

The project is scheduled for completion in spring 2023.

Visit the VDOT project page for more details.