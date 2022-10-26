University of Mary Washington gets $100,000 for student fitness center

Mary Washington Healthcare will donate $100,000 to help students stay active and healthy.

Mary Washington University (no relation) will use the funds for its Campus Recreation (CREC) over the next five years.

“Mary Washington Healthcare exists to improve the health of all people in the region,” said MWHC Senior Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer Eric Fletcher. “Part of that commitment is to promote wellness, so partnering with UMW in these efforts is a natural connection. We hope our sponsorship helps students, faculty, and staff stay healthy and enjoy life to the fullest.”

A portion of the funds will go toward campus events encouraging wellness, exercises and outdoor activities, like last week’s Big Ash Bonfire, Campout with Residence Life, and November’s Largest Gratitude Meditation.

Campus Recreation Kelly Shannon said the sponsorship would mainly help expand operating hours for the fitness center.

More than 70% of the student body takes group classes, works out, or participates in other activities such as intramural or club sports, she said.

“MWHC’s sponsorship is helping us better serve our mission of promoting student success, learning, and personal wellness,” said Shannon.

Mary Washington Healthcare operates Mary Washington Hospital in Fredericksburg, across from the University, and Stafford Hospital in Stafford County.

About 4,000 undergraduate students attend classes at the University of Mary Washington. A little over half live in one of 14 dorms on campus.