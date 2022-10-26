Prince William seeks feedback on new Woodbridge senior center

Prince William County asks residents to provide feedback on plans for a new senior center in Woodbridge.

A public meeting will be held Thursday, November 9, at the existing senior center, 13850 Church Hill Drive, just off Prince William Parkway, at 1 p.m. It’s one of two meetings the government has held to solicit feedback about the new center.

So far, the county has not released conceptual drawings of a new center, said where it could be built, or what amenities it would include. All of that is expected to be unveiled at a Board of County Supervisors meeting in December.

The [upcoming meeting] will provide stakeholders with an update on what work has been done on the plan, an opportunity for them to provide feedback, and go over the next steps. It is anticipated the final master plan recommendations will go to the Board of County Supervisors in December,” said county spokeswoman Rachel Johnson.

Last year, Prince William County earmarked nearly $1 million as a downpayment to replace the Potomac Community Library and a senior center. Both buildings are less than 50 years old and are located in Woodbridge.

The Woodbridge Senior Center was built in the early 1980s The building received an addition and renovations in the early 2000s, along with work to make the senior center ADA compliant Though well-maintained, the Senior Center is also past its projected lifespan. Parking was deemed inadequate as early as 1983.

The space inside is inadequate for non-ambulatory patrons, and demand for more exercise, meetings, and classrooms has increased. Staff space is inadequate, says the county.

The county tells us The Potomac Library is well maintained, with a roof replaced in 2013. In 2011, an enhanced garden was put in, but the building opened in 1975 is beyond its projected useful lifespan.

The Potomac Community Library also lacks sufficient meeting space for community events and has insufficient space for the public to access computers.

Current and forecasted population growth in the Woodbridge Magisterial District shows that the district needs a new library and that the senior center and Potomac Community Library are hard-pressed to meet current demand.