Potomac Mills bridal shop will donate dresses to military, first responders, nurses

A bridal gown shop at Potomac Mills mall will give back to those who served this Veterans Day.

Camille La Vie partnered with Brides Across America and will match brides with their dream wedding dresses at no cost. The event will begin on November 2, 2022, and continue through August 2023.

The program aims to show gratitude, joy, and appreciation to military, first responders, and COVID-19 healthcare workers in the form of wedding gowns, “a special way to thank them for their tireless work.”

The event will take place in Woodbridge Thursday, November 10, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Camille La Vie at Potomac Mills, 2700 Potomac Mills Circle #754.

Camille La Vie is a shopping destination for prom dresses, homecoming dresses, wedding dresses, and dresses for all party events. Customers can also find our bridal shop, offering wedding dresses, bridesmaid dresses, flower girl dresses, mother-of-the-bride dresses, and dresses for wedding guests.

Brides Across America is a nonprofit organization that honors heroes by making their dreams come true. Since its inception in 2008, Brides Across America, collaborating with bridal salons and designers, have donated more than 27,000 wedding gowns and 25 weddings. Brides Across America also received the highest honor at the White House event hosted by Michelle Obama and Dr. Jill Biden from the Joining Forces Community Challenge.

Brides may register online and present proof of occupation on the day of the event.

Here’s more in a press release: