Fairfax

Tractor trailer, RV overturn on area highways, traffic snarled

By Potomac Local News
Overturned RV on Interstate 95 in Stafford County.

Here’s a look at two vehicles that overturned on Northern Virginia roads today.

The first is an overturned camper on Interstate 95 south, at milepost 138 in Stafford County, at about 1:30 p.m.

The second snarled traffic on I-55 at Route 50 in Fairfax County, where a tractor-trailer overturned on an exit ramp, about 11 a.m. VDOT reopened all lanes to traffic.

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