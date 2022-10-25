Tractor trailer, RV overturn on area highways, traffic snarled

Here’s a look at two vehicles that overturned on Northern Virginia roads today.

The first is an overturned camper on Interstate 95 south, at milepost 138 in Stafford County, at about 1:30 p.m.

Our towing partners are on the scene and continue working to remove all four vehicles involved in the crash at mile marker 138. pic.twitter.com/9lkAmuR6Js — VDOT Fredericksburg (@VaDOTFRED) October 25, 2022

The second snarled traffic on I-55 at Route 50 in Fairfax County, where a tractor-trailer overturned on an exit ramp, about 11 a.m. VDOT reopened all lanes to traffic.