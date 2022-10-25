Prince William County names Shorter new CXO

Christopher Shorter will come from Baltimore to lead the Prince William County Government.

In a 6-2 vote today, the Prince William Board of County Supervisors hired Shorter and agreed to pay him a $350,000 annual salary. Supervisors Jeanine Lawson and Yesli Vega opposed his hiring.

Shorter replaces Christopher Martino, who served in the role from 2016 until his retirement on December 31, 2021.

Potomac Local News first broke the news yesterday that Shorter would be hired. He was on a short list of candidates, including Assitant County Executive Elijah Johnson, who had led the county government on an interim basis since Martino’s departure.

For the past 24 months, Shorter had been Baltimore’s City Administrator, a position created by the city’s current mayor. Before going to Baltimore, Shorter did a stint in Austin, Texas, and spent 10 years working for the District of Columbia Government.

Here’s the announcement from Prince William County.