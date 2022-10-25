One hospitalized after Lake Ridge house fire

One man is in a hospital after a fire at a home in Lake Ridge.

Fire crews went to the 12000 block of Hatchway Court at 5:19 a.m. to find heavy smoke and fire at a single-family home. One of two occupants inside the home suffered serious burns, and is now in a hospital.

The victim, and another man who was also inside when flames broke out, escaped the flames before fire crews arrived. According to Prince William County fire and rescue spokesman Matt Smolsky, one of the men who lives on the first floor alerted the second to the blaze.

The home sustained extensive damage. The Red Cross is assisting the displaced occupants.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Fire Marshal’s Office.

“The Fire Marshal’s Office would like to remind everyone, smoke detectors save lives. Ensure your smoke detectors are working properly by testing monthly. If you need assistance in obtaining a smoke detector, please contact your local fire station,” said Smolksy.