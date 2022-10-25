BIG Whiskey Festival This Weekend: 100+ samples of whiskey, spirits, & cocktails all under one roof!

WHISKEY LOVERS UNITE!

Come join us for an amazing display of Local, Regional & National branded WHISKEY! We will have a little something for everyone.

Taste an outstanding selection of whiskies, bourbons, local spirits and MORE! Enjoy over 100+ samples of WHISKEY, SPIRITS & COCKTAILS all under one roof!

Not sure if WHISKEY is your thing? Well here is your opportunity to find out!

Not only will we have tons of Whiskey on display, we will also be pouring other distilled spirits and sample cocktails as well.

Some of the types of WHISKEY that will be on display include: Scotch, Bourbon, Tennessee, Rye, Blended, Irish, Canadian, & Single Malt.

Meet some of our Master Distillers and talk with representatives from various brands throughout the day!

Learn from local VIRGINIA distilleries how to make a new cocktail to enjoy at home!

A limited number of tickets will be available for this SIGNATURE whiskey event!

You don’t want to miss out on this amazing WHISKEY event, so round up the gang and grab your TICKETS NOW!!!