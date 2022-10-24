‘Poison’ front man Bret Michaels plays surprise set in Manassas

Bret Michaels, the lead singer of “Poison” and, more recently, the “Bret Michaels Band,” played an unannounced show in Manassas.

The frontman for “Poison” and, more recently, the “Brett Michaels Band” surprised the crowd and played at Sinistral Brewing Company, 9419 Main Street, on Saturday, October 22, 2022.

Michaels rocked the crowd with classic songs like “Every rose has its thorn” and “Nothing but a good time.” Afterward, Michaels posed for photos with fans in the standing-room-only venue.

Michaels played the set with fellow “Bret Michaels Band” mate Pete Evick, founder of Manassas-based Shining Sol Candle Company. Entrepreneur Evick hails from Manassas, where he headquartered his candle company in 2016.

“I love our town… [Michaels] has memories he is never going to forget,” said Evick in a social media post.

According to Evick, Michaels frequently visits the city and has toured the Shining Sol retail shop at 9109 Center Street and the company warehouse nearby. Saturday was the first time the musicians had played a gig in the city.