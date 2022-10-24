Morning Notes

Indicted former registrar, struggling to raise funds for a lawyer, appears in Prince William County court — Former Prince William County Registrar Michele White is struggling to raise funds to defend against corruption charges she says are motivated by politics. White, 51, of Occoquan, appeared in Prince William County Circuit Court on Friday for a hearing on the status of her legal counsel. [Insidenova.com]

Data center decisions could have big land use impacts in Virginia’s Prince William County — A growing number of environmental groups and residents have come out against data center development in Prince William County, VA, where they say it would imperil water quality, natural resources and a national battlefield. At the same time, officials in the county continue to approve changes that are paving the way for such projects. [Bay Journal]

Va. college enrollment is bouncing back, while most of the country isn’t — Since the start of the pandemic, college enrollment has cratered throughout the country. But in Virginia, the number of students is on the rebound. National college enrollment dropped an additional 1% this year and is down 6% since before the pandemic, according to newly released data from the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center. Fewer people have chosen college because of high tuition costs and a favorable labor market. [The Roanoke Times]

Stolen otter statue returned to downtown Fredericksburg — Adeline, the mother otter statue at Hurkamp Park in Fredericksburg, VA, was returned after it was stolen last weekend. “Thank you to the Good Samaritan who saw her and called us. Adeline, you’re one of the reasons we #LoveFXBG,” said Fredericksburg Police Department in a Facebook post. [WTTG-TV]