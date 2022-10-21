Tomorrow: First Multicultural Day at Colonial Forge High School

Tomorrow, Saturday, October 22, Stafford County Public Schools will hold a multicultural day.

It’s the first time the school division has scheduled this type of event. Residents are invited to participate from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Colonial Forge High School, 550 Courthouse Road.

“This event is designed to empower multicultural awareness for students, families, staff, and the greater community. School staff from every school in the division will share elements of culture through storytelling, student leaders, children’s activities, food, performances, and fashion that make global cultures unique,” said school division spokeswoman Sandra Osborn.

At 10:30 a.m., the University of Mary Washington Indian Ensemble will take the stage. At 11:30 a.m., T. Benton Gayle Middle School Afro Flex will be the featured performer.

North Stafford High School Muslim Student Association will take the stage at 11:45 a.m. At noon, it’s Mountain Kim Martial Arts.

The Stafford County Parks and Recreation Department will host a movie matinee of “Coco” from 2 to 4 p.m.