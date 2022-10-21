I-66 ramps at Monument Drive to be E-ZPass only

If you’ve got business at or near the Fairfax County Government Center, charges are coming to a popular exit ramp from Interstate 66.

Crews working to build E-ZPass Express Lanes are preparing to close the ramps at Monument Drive and Stringfellow Road. As early as Monday, October 24, the ramps to I-66 East from Monument Drive and Stringfellow Road will close.

Ramps from I-66 West to Monument Drive and Stringfellow Road will close in early November.

Both ramps will reopen later this year as full-time for drivers on the E–Z Pass Express. The ramps will no longer provide access to and from the general-purpose lanes on I-66.

The ramp closures are dependent on the weather.

The work is part of the eastern section of 22 new miles of E-ZPass Express Lanes that will open on I-66 by the end of the year, between Haymarket and the I-495.

The first nine-mile stretch of the new lanes, from Haymarket in Prince William County to Route 29 in Fairfax County, opened late last month. Drivers may use the tolled lanes with an E-ZPass or E-ZPass Flex.

Drivers with an E-ZPass Flex with two or more occupants in their cars will be able to use the lanes free. Beware, as we reported yesterday, a Warrenton man received a $315 bill after he and his wife used the E-ZPass lanes to get to work.

Although they were carpooling, and the trip was supposed to be free, the automated toll booths mistook their SUV for a commercial vehicle and charged them accordingly.

The driver appealed and won.