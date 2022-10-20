Morning Notes

‘It’s really sad’: Friends gather to mourn Dale City family slain in mass shooting — about 200 people gathered Tuesday night outside 5297 Mansfield Court, the Dale City home Flores and Sotelo had rented for more than a year for themselves and Sotelo’s three children: an adult son and two daughters, ages 19 and 13. [Prince William Times]

Silver Line Phase II could start ‘in time’ for Thanksgiving, but more trains needed, Metro says — The second phase of the Silver Line may finally be ready to begin in time for the start of busy Thanksgiving travel, Metro announced today. But the opening of the long-anticipated and long-delayed extension into Loudoun County is pending security certifications from the Washington Metrorail Safety Commission. Metro says it also still needs more trains to officially support the extension. [FFXNow]

Stratford University’s closure followed several years of problems with accreditor — Many college students who were on track to graduate from Stratford University are realizing they will need to redo some of their studies or end them entirely following the recent closure of the for-profit institution. Mushiya Tshibaka, a former nursing student and mother of three, said she was only five classes shy of graduation when she got the news. Now, with few options to transfer most of her credits, she may have to start over. [Virginia Mercury]

Two companies eye Stafford for solar farms — Stafford County supervisors have asked the Planning Commission to study what impact solar facilities might have on the community after two out-of-state companies filed applications to build separate solar facilities in the southern portion of the county. [Free Lance-Star]

Virginia records another surplus, inflation could cost the state — Virginia recorded another revenue surplus through September, but the state may need that money to account for the high inflation rate and the potential for an economic recession. Through the first quarter of the fiscal year, Virginia’s revenues exceeded expectations by more than a half of a billion dollars, according to the September Revenue Report. First quarter revenue is up 7.6% year over year and September’s revenue was up 10.7% year over year. [The Center Square]