Family raises more than $27,000 for funeral after fatal crash in Woodbridge

The community has helped the family of Denard Bankston II, who was killed a week ago on in a rollover crash on Horner Road in Woodbridge, raise more than $27,000 for his funeral.

Bankston was trapped inside his 2021 Hyundai Sonata when it overturned in the 1600 block of Horner Road near Kilby Elementary School at about 9:50 p.m. Monday, October 10, 2022.

Bankston was traveling east on Horner Road, in the area of Millwood Drive when he lost control of the vehicle as it approached a sharp curve in the street. The vehicle crossed over the double yellow center line before leaving the roadway, striking a ditch, and rolling several times.

Police said speed appears to be a factor in the crash. Investigators with the Crash Investigation Unit are asking anyone who may have witnessed this crash to contact the police.

Meghan Kee, a spokeswoman for GoFundMe emailed Potomac Local News:

I saw your article covering the tragic death of 24-year-old Denard Bankston II, who was killed in a rollover crash in Woodbridge on Monday. His relative, Keyandra Bankston, launched this fundraiser to help pay for Denard’s funeral expenses. In just one day, more than $25,000 were raised to help. I’m sharing the GoFundMe link below in case you are working on a follow-up story or would like to add it to your coverage. I’m sure this family could use all the help and support they can get right now.



According to the GoFundMe page, Bankston “was a beloved family member, a great friend, and a well-respected member of the DMV bowling community.”

GoFundMe allows users to create online fundraisers for causes at no cost and then charges a fee per transaction when contributors donate to the fundraiser.