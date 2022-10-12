Washington, D.C man faces charges after man exposed himself at gas station

A Washington D.C. man faces charges after police found a man sleeping at a gas station while exposing himself.

On Monday, October 10 at 1:31 a.m., officers responded to the Shell service station located at 17250 Dumfries Road to investigate a suspicious vehicle.

When officers arrived, they approached the vehicle and saw the driver sleeping while exposing himself. Officers made contact with the driver and detained him.

Following the investigation, the driver, identified as Mallory Eric Simpson, Jr., of 2100 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., SE, Washington D.C. is charged with indecent exposure, police said.

His court date is December 27, 2022. He was released on a summons.