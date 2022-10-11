Tonight: Sheriff’s National Night Out at Stafford Marketplace

The community will descend on Stafford Marketplace for the National Night Out celebration of the sheriff’s office.

The annual event aims to bring people out of their homes in Stafford County to meet their neighbors and take a stand against crime while meeting law enforcement members and learning about their work to keep the community safe.

The sheriff’s office continues to hold the event in October despite the formal National Night Out being held in August. The department made the change during the pandemic, and since then, the event has evolved into an annual fall festival.

Tonight’s event begins at 5 o’clock, lasts until 8 p.m., and will occur in front of the Target store at 1150 Marketplace in North Stafford.

Sheriff’s deputies will be on hand to demonstrate crime prevention methods, K9s, and the sheriff’s motorcycle units.

The event will feature more than 140 vendors and food trucks that will offer something tasty to eat.