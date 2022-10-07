Pedestrian walking in street struck, killed near Manassas

A Manassas man died after an SUV struck him while walking in the middle of a street.

On Wednesday, October 5, at 9:04 p.m., police were called to the area of Sudley Manor, and Chatsworth drives near Manassas to investigate a crash involving a pedestrian.

According to police, a 2021 GMC Arcadia driver was traveling north on Sudley Manor Drive, just past Chatsworth Drive struck a pedestrian wearing dark clothing. The victim was walking in the middle of the street, police said.

The driver remained at the scene of the crash and called the police. The pedestrian, Bhipne Uprety, 41, of Manassas, was flown to an area hospital, where he died.

Speed or impairment does not appear to be a factor in the collision on the part of the driver, a 42-year-old man from Bristow. An investigation continues.

Two weeks ago, two cars struck a pedestrian while he was walking along Sudley Road, near Balls Ford Road, about two miles from where this latest incident occurred. The victim, Juan Torres Lizama, 54, of Manassas, died at a hospital.

Between January 1, 2017, and September 15, 2022, 338 pedestrian-involved crashes in Prince William County, 28 of which were fatal. Police urge drivers to plan ahead, obey all posted signs and signals, dress to be seen, limit phone and other distractions, avoid impairments, and tells pedestrians to keep out of the street unless using a crosswalk.