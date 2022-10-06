Bridge work, height restrictions continue on I-95 in Stafford County

Full traffic stops on Interstate 95 are scheduled to continue this week and next week for bridge work as part of the 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension project.

Weather permitting, crews will resume operations to lift and install bridge beams for a replacement American Legion Road overpass. This overpass is under construction at mile marker 138 in Stafford County, between exit 140 (Courthouse Road) and exit 136 (Centreport Parkway).

Full I-95 traffic stops are scheduled to occur on I-95 northbound and southbound Thursday, October through early Friday, October 7.

Starting at 10 p.m. each evening, I-95 will be reduced to one lane ahead of the intermittent full traffic stops through early Friday.

Between midnight and 3 a.m., crews will stop all I-95 traffic intermittently for up to 30 minutes.

Drivers with destinations outside the Fredericksburg area should consider an alternate route to avoid major delays.

The intermittent, full traffic stops are also planned next week following the Columbus Day holiday on Wednesday, October 12, through early Friday, October 14.

For real-time updates on work zones and traffic conditions, please check 511Virginia.org.

I-95 Southbound Vehicle Height Restriction

The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) has authorized a temporary vehicle height restriction of 15 feet, 2 inches on I-95 southbound at mile marker 138. The restriction will be in place until early Dec. 2022.

Message boards are posted to warn oversize vehicles of the new clearance and to access exit 140 (Courthouse Road) and travel on Route 1 to avoid a bridge strike.

Crews are widening the general purpose travel lanes near the American Legion Road overpass work zone to shift all southbound traffic to a new alignment. Once southbound traffic is shifted to the right of the existing lanes, the temporary height restriction will no longer be needed. The restriction is expected to be removed in early December.

When the American Legion Road overpass opens to traffic in Jan. 2023, it will have a minimum height clearance of 16 feet, 6 inches.

The new two-lane American Legion Road bridge will be slightly wider than the previous structure. The bridge will also be lengthened to accommodate any future I-95 widening.

Currently, crews are building a 10-mile extension of the Express Lanes in the median of I-95 from south of exit 143 (Route 610) to the vicinity of exit 133 (Route 17) in Stafford.

There are six bridges under construction as part of the project. Four of the bridges are flyover ramps that will give travelers new access points to the Express Lanes at exit 148 (Quantico), exit 140, and exit 133 (Route 17).

The extended facility is expected to open to traffic in late 2023, with project completion in spring 2024.

The public-private project is being built by Transurban and its contractor, Branch Flatiron Joint Venture.

For additional project information, please visit ExpressLanes.com.