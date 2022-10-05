Stafford sheriff’s office recovers missing bloodhound



Updated 3:45 p.m. — The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office says it’s happy to have its bloodhound back.

The department lost its dog, Ruby, at 11:40 a.m. Tuesday, October 4. Ruby came in contact with an electric fence in the area of Mountain View Road and Guy Lane, said Department spokesman Ryan Wilbur, and was later found lying on the porch of a nearby house.

The department had not said if Ruby was involved in a search for a suspect or if she was conducting training when she touched the fence.

Multiple deputies joined the search for Ruby, including the department’s Drone team and other K9 units. Wilbur said Ruby is the first bloodhound belonging to the deputy charged with her care.

Ruby was born in early January 2021 and joined the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office on March 13, 2021. She has been used primarily for search and rescue.

“The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office says it’s happy to have its bloodhound back,” states a department spokesman.