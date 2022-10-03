Semper Fidelis Memorial Park expansion underway

The Marine Corps Heritage Foundation broke ground for the expansion of Semper Fidelis Memorial Park.

The Marines will add 22 new memorials to the 23-acre park, located at the National Museum of the Marine Corps at Quantico. Today, 40 memorials and more than a mile of trails overlook the museum.

Once completed, the expansion will include space for two grand memorials that are upwards of 1200 square feet with a focus on honoring modern-day Marines.

Two other elements are the benches spaced out for quiet reflection and the Memorial Pavilion, which provides a view of the museum and creates an additional site for peaceful contemplation, similar to the Semper Fidelis Memorial Chapel, also on the museum campus.

Other features of the park expansion include:

A Marine medium girder bridge, a lightweight, man-portable bridge that a handful of Marines can assemble

Space for over 10,000 new commemorative bricks

Half a mile of new trail

A new footbridge

“This comes as the museum makes great strides in completing its final phase, which spotlights Marine Corps history from 1976 to the present day,” said Major General Lukeman, president and CEO of the Marine Corps Heritage Foundation, during a dedication ceremony on September 23, 2022.

The Marine Corps Heritage Foundation chose Consigli Construction Co., Inc to build the improvements. Saman Ali, who worked with the Marine Corps 34th Marine Expeditionary Unit as an interpreter in Iraq, is honored to be the project manager overseeing the construction.

“Consigli is thrilled to partner with the Marine Corps Heritage Foundation on the Semper Fidelis Memorial Park expansion and to deliver a project dedicated to the service of our armed forces. I, too have a deep personal connection with the passing of my grandfather in 2021. Richard R. Brault served courageously with 10th Marine Regiment (Artillery), 2nd Marine Division, in the battles of Saipan, Tinian, and Okinawa. He was a proud Marine and veteran. I am proud to honor him with this memorial park expansion.” Said Phil Brault, Consigli, Director of Operations, DC.

About the Marine Corps Heritage Foundation

Dedicated to the preservation and promulgation of Marine Corps history, the Marine Corps Heritage Foundation was established in 1979 as a non-profit organization.

The Foundation supports the historical programs of the Marine Corps in ways not possible through government funds. The Foundation provides grants and scholarships for research and the renovation, restoration, and commissioning of historical Marine Corps artifacts and landmarks.