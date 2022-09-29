George Mason, the last hold out, will freeze tuition at Youngkin’s request

Public universities in our area and across the state will freeze tuition costs at the request of Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R).

George Mason University was the last school of higher learning in Virginia to announce a tuition freeze after weeks of Younkin pushing schools across the state to leave costs flat amid rising inflation.

George Mason operates its base campus in Fairfax, and a satellite campus in Prince William County, just outside Manassas, focused on science and technology.

“Today, George Mason University joined the 14 other public college and university boards, which serve more than a quarter-million undergraduate college students in Virginia, by pledging to keep tuition flat for in-state students. Early on in my administration, I encouraged all colleges and universities to take on this challenge, and I am pleased that now all of Virginia’s students will have the opportunity to pursue their higher education at every public college, university, and community college in the Commonwealth free from tuition hike fears. I’m grateful to the boards and the presidents of these institutions; this is a critical step in easing the burden on Virginia’s families and students during a time of high inflation and cost of living.”

George Mason University charges more than $13,100 a year for tuition for in-state students and $36,600 yearly for out of state.

At the University of Mary Washington in Fredericksburg and its satellite campus in Stafford County, a year of education costs in-state students about $14,000 and more than $30,000 for out of state.

The region’s community colleges are still a bargain. A year of classes at Northern Virginia Community College costs about $5,500 in-state and $11,700 out of state. At Germanna Community College near Fredericksburg, in-state students pay about $5,000 per year, while out-of-state students pay about $11,000.