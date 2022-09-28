Updated Thursday, September 29, 2022 — A man was struck and killed while walking in a roadway near Manassas, police said.

On Tuesday, September 27 at 8:02 p.m., investigators with the Crash Investigation Unit responded to the area of Balls Ford Road, near Coppermine Drive near Manassas, to investigate a crash involving a pedestrian.

A 2022 GMC Terrain was traveling eastbound on Balls Ford Road approaching Coppermine Drive when the vehicle struck a pedestrian, Venkata Krishna Mohan Rao Suri, 63, of Santa Clara, Calif. Police said the Suri was wearing dark clothing and walking in the roadway with multiple oncoming cars.

The vehicle’s driver, a 39-year-old woman of Cherry Valley, N.Y., remained on the crash scene and provided first aid until rescue personnel arrived. Rescue personnel pronounced the pedestrian dead at the scene.

Speed, alcohol, or drug use were not factors in the collision with the driver of the vehicle. The investigation continues.

The area along Coppermine Drive is a commercial business district with multiple warehouses.