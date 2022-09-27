Man shot, pedestrian struck in Woodbridge

On Monday, September 27, at 7:30 p.m., officers responded to the Stone Pointe Apartments located in the 14900 block of Potomac Heights Place in Woodbridge to investigate a shooting.

Officers found a 29-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound and provided first aid until rescue personnel arrived. They flew the man to an area hospital, where they determined his injuries were non-life threatening.

The initial investigation revealed the man was walking in the above area, when he was approached by an unknown man. After a brief verbal exchange, the other man produced a firearm and fired multiple rounds striking the 29-year-old man.

The suspect fled prior to police arriving in the area. The man was not cooperative with officers during the investigation regarding what led up to the shooting or the individual involved, police said.

While checking the area, officers located shell casings in the roadway on the side of one of the apartment buildings. No additional injuries or property damage were located. The suspect was described as a black male in his 20’s wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt.

Pedestrian Crash Investigation

On Monday, September 26 at 11:58 p.m., investigators with the Crash Investigation Unit responded to the area of Richmond Hwy. near Mount Pleasant Dr. in Woodbridge to investigate a crash involving a pedestrian.

The investigation revealed officers were on patrol in the 13900 block of Richmond Hwy. when they observed a 23-year-old woman who had active arrest warrants. As officers attempted to make contact with the woman, she fled on foot.

While fleeing from the officers, the woman ran into traffic in the northbound lanes of Richmond Hwy. While in the roadway, the woman was struck by a 2011 Jeep Liberty traveling in the roadway.

The woman was flown to an area hospital where her injuries were determined to be non-life threatening. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene. The investigation continues.