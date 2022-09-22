I-95 overnight closures, height restrictions start next week

Interstate 95 travelers can expect overnight delays over the next two weeks in the Fredericksburg area for bridge work as part of the 95 E-ZPass Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension project.

Next week, crews will begin to lift and install bridge beams for a replacement American Legion Road overpass. This overpass is at mile marker 138 in Stafford County, which is between exit 140 (Courthouse Road) and exit 136 (Centreport Parkway).

Crews will stop all traffic on Interstate 95 during the overnight hours of Tuesday, September 27 through Friday, September 30, and will repeat the following week, on Tuesday, October 4 through early Friday, October 7.

Between midnight and 3 a.m., crews will stop all I-95 traffic intermittently for up to 30 minutes.

Starting Monday, Sept. 26, I-95 will be reduced to one lane at 10 p.m. each evening ahead of the intermittent full traffic stops. Before starting a trip, VDOT strongly encourages motorists to check 511Virginia.org for real-time updates on work zones and traffic conditions.

I-95 Southbound Vehicle Height Restriction

VDOT will implement a new temporary vehicle height restriction of 15 feet, 2 inches on I-95 south at mile marker 138. The restriction will begin on Monday, September 26, and will be in place until early December 2022.

Message boards will be posted tomorrow, September 22, to warn oversize vehicles of the new clearance starting next week, access exit 140 (Courthouse Road), and travel on Route 1 to avoid a bridge strike.

Crews are widening the general purpose travel lanes near the American Legion Road overpass work zone to shift all southbound traffic to a new alignment. Once southbound traffic is shifted to the right of the existing lanes, the temporary height restriction will no longer be needed. The restriction is expected to be removed in early December.

When the American Legion Road overpass opens to traffic in January 2023, it will have a minimum height clearance of 16 feet, 6 inches.

The new two-lane American Legion Road bridge will be slightly wider than the previous structure. The bridge will also be lengthened to accommodate any future I-95 widening.

The 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension project is building a 10-mile extension of the Express Lanes in the median of I-95 from south of exit 143 (Route 610) to the vicinity of exit 133 (Route 17) in Stafford.

Currently, there are six bridges under construction as part of the project. Four of the bridges are flyover ramps that will give travelers new access points to the Express Lanes at exit 148 (Quantico), exit 140, and exit 133.

The 10-mile extension of Express Lanes in Stafford is anticipated to open to traffic in late 2023, with project completion in Spring 2024. The public-private project is being built by Transurban and its contractor, Branch Flatiron Joint Venture.