Safety improvements planned for Route 3, Orange Plank Road

The public is invited to learn more about a project to modify the intersection of Route 3 and Orange Plank Road in Spotsylvania County to enhance safety and to provide comments on the proposed design.

The project seeks to improve guidance for motorists turning left from Route 3 westbound and to increase motorist sight distance. The project costs around $228,000 and would be funded through the federal High-Risk Rural Roads program.

With this proposed design, the existing traffic signal at the intersection would be modified.

Left turns from Route 3 westbound onto Orange Plank Road would be controlled by a green arrow, and then a flashing red arrow to provide a stop control.

Orange Plank Road traffic would be prohibited from turning left onto Route 3 westbound at the intersection.

Instead, motorists would turn right onto Route 3 eastbound to make a U-turn at the next crossover and then proceed west.

By eliminating left turns from Orange Plank Road, this provides additional time for Route 3 westbound through traffic to proceed straight through the intersection on a green signal.

U-turns would continue to be prohibited at the intersection for Route 3 westbound traffic seeking to travel eastbound.

New signs, traffic signal equipment, and pavement markings would be installed to align with the new traffic pattern.

This proposed intersection design is known as a Restricted Crossing U-Turn, or RCUT. Watch a video on RCUTs and visit VDOT’s Innovative Intersections page to learn more about this design, which is intended to reduce driver wait times, improve traffic flow and reduce conflict points that contribute to crashes.

The project would be advertised to potential bidders for construction in January 2023.

An in-person design public hearing will be held: Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022*

5 – 7 p.m.

Chancellor Elementary School

5995 Plank Road

Fredericksburg, VA 22407 *Inclement weather date: Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022

Stop by the public hearing anytime between 5 – 7 p.m. to review displays and proposed design plans, and discuss questions with Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) staff.

The meeting will be an open house format with a brief presentation at 5:15 p.m.

The public can view project materials and submit comments using an online form athttps://publicinput.com/Route 3andOrangePlankRoad. Questions during the design public hearing comment opportunity are identical to questions asked during the July 28- Aug.12, 2022 comment opportunity.

Written and oral comments on the project will be accepted at the public meeting, and afterward through Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.

Comments may also be submitted by mailing them to Ms. Jessica Graves, VDOT Project Manager, 87 Deacon Road, Fredericksburg, VA 22405.

Comments may be emailed to [email protected] ov. Please reference “Route 3 and Orange Plank Road Public Comment” in the email subject line.