Stafford needs nearly 400 poll workers for November 8 election

Stafford County needs nearly 400 poll workers for the General Election on November 8.

The county has 37 polling locations, and each requires about 10 poeple to staff the polls. The polls are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Starting early in the morning, they set up and prepare the polling location, welcome voters, verify voter registrations and issue ballots. They have closing duties that end around 8 to 9:30 p.m.

Poll workers also help voters understand the voting process by demonstrating how to use voting equipment and explaining voting procedures.

Poll workers must be U.S. citizens and registered to vote in Virginia. The county pays a $140 stipend for election officials who take the special two-hour mandatory training and work on election day. The training is typically given two weeks before an election and is required for every election.

Those who are interested may find out more on the county’s website.

In 2021, Stafford had 212 election officials and 178 in 2019. Stafford voters will elect a new congressional member, Abigail Spanberger (D) or Yesli Vega (R), this year.

Congressman Rob Wittman (R) will no longer represent the county as of January 1, 2023, due to a redistricting process that moved Stafford out of Virginia’s first congressional district and into the seventh, represented by incumbent Spanberger.

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