Morning Notes

New historical marker honors the ‘Courageous Four’ teachers who integrated county schools — Zella Brown remembers the day 58 years ago when Herb Saunders, then Prince William County Schools personnel director, told her she’d soon be transferred from her job as a fourth-grade teacher at all-Black Antioch-McRae School, in Haymarket, to teach second grade at Loch Lomond Elementary in Manassas, one of the county’s all-white schools. [Prince William Times/Paywall]

Police: Fairfax detective arrested in Stafford, faces DUI charge — Fairfax County detective was arrested early Friday after being accused of driving while intoxicated in Stafford County, police said. [Fredericksburg.com]

Virginians set to get student loan forgiveness, but analysts say the policy could have consequences — About 12.5% of Virginia residents owe some amount of student debt that could be reduced through President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan, but some scholars are warning that the plan could have some negative consequences. [The Center Square]

Piecing it together: How Chesterfield’s months-long LEGO deal finally clicked into place — When Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Denmark’s LEGO Group CEO Niels Christiansen took to the stage together at the Science Museum of Virginia to unveil the company’s plans to locate its first U.S. toy manufacturing factory – a 1.7 million square foot facility occupying 340 acres in Chesterfield’s Meadowville Technology Park – the news rocked headlines across the county and continents. [Chesterfield Observer]