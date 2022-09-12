Gun threats at Prince William, Manassas high schools unfounded

Police in Manassas and Prince William County responded to a series of threats at schools today.

Police reported a threat from a student with a gun at about 10:30 a.m. at Colgan Freedom High School in Prince William County. No one was injured.

Police searched the school and found no weapons, however, they do believe someone brought a gun to school. Police continue to investigate the incident and ask anyone with information on what led to the unfounded threat to give them a call.

Meanwhile, today at Osbourn High School in Manassas, a rumor circulated today on social media and via text message claimed that a student had a gun.

A statement from the school division notes to the city police determined this threat was not credible. “Although this threat has been determined as not credible, we are closely monitoring the situation and taking it seriously,” the school division notes.

The city says it takes all threats seriously to its public schools, which educate more than 7,000 children.