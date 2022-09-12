Business

Data center protest planned at government center ahead of 2 key votes

By Potomac Local News
Marilyn Karp, a long time activist in the Democratic Party leads residents gathered at the Prince William County Government Center to call for Board of Supervisors Chair At-large Ann Wheeler (D) to resign after she dumped $50,000 of stock in data center firms.

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