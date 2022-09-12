Business Data center protest planned at government center ahead of 2 key votes By Potomac Local News Published September 12, 2022 at 11:00AM | Updated September 13, 2022 at 6:03PM Marilyn Karp, a long time activist in the Democratic Party leads residents gathered at the Prince William County Government Center to call for Board of Supervisors Chair At-large Ann Wheeler (D) to resign after she dumped $50,000 of stock in data center firms. This article is FREE to read. Please Sign In or Create a FREE Account. Thank you. Author Potomac Local News View all posts #Data Centers #Gainesville #Haymarket #News #Wheeler #Woodbridge