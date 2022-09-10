Tonight: Reversals planned for E-ZPass Express Lanes

Operators of the 95 and 395 E-ZPass Express Lanes will conduct two full corridor reversals during the overnight period beginning Saturday, Sept. 10, for system testing:

The northbound lanes will close for a reversal from about 10:30 p.m. Saturday to 12:30 a.m. on Sunday. The lanes will then run southbound from 12:30 to about 1:30 a.m.

From 1:30 to 3:30 a.m., the lanes will reverse again, fully reopening northbound at about 3:30 a.m.

Drivers planning to use the Lanes during the overnight hours should pay extra attention to roadway signs and gates to ensure their entry point is open to traffic.

Drivers must have an E-Pass or E-ZPass Flex to use the toll lanes. Drivers with an E-ZPass Flex and three or more occupants in their cars may use the lanes at no charge.