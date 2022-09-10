2 dead after RV collides with tractor trailer on I-66

Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash in Fauquier County. The crash occurred Thursday, Sept.8, 2022, at 8:26 p.m. along Interstate 66 at the 16 mile-marker in Fauquier County.

A Winnebago RV was traveling east on I-66 when it collided with an eastbound tractor-trailer. The impact caused the RV to run off the interstate, through the guardrail, down an embankment, and into several trees.

The driver of the RV, Ifreke E. Inyang, 25, of Houston, Texas, suffered minor injuries as a result of the crash and was transported to Warren Memorial Hospital for treatment. He was wearing a seatbelt.

Two passengers in the RV – Lenisha T. Simon, 39, and Brenda M. Oyervides, 24, both of Houston, Texas, died at the scene.

An additional passenger in the RV, a 23-year-old female from Baton Rouge, La., suffered life-threatening injuries and was flown to INOVA Fairfax Hospital for treatment.

Four other passengers in the RV suffered minor injuries in the crash and were all transported to Warren Memorial Hospital for treatment.

None of the passengers in the RV were wearing seatbelts.

The driver of the tractor-trailer suffered minor injuries in the crash and was transported to Heathcote Health Center. He was wearing a seatbelt.

Inyang was charged with reckless driving and for driving without a valid operator’s license.

The crash remains under investigation.