Short pursuit, wild crash at Log Cabin lands Stafford man in jail

Ellis

Police said an intoxicated driver was arrested yesterday after a short pursuit and car crash outside the Log Cabin restaurant.

On Wednesday, September 7, at 3:07 p.m., the Fredericksburg Police Department issued a “Be On the Lookout” call to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office for a suspect wanted in connection to an assault case. The suspect was reported to be driving a grey Acura with Pennsylvania registration.

Police said the man was suspected to be drunk and armed.

Within minutes, Sergeant R.K. Pinkard located the suspect vehicle northbound on Route 1. First Sergeant D.F. Purcell, Jr. joined the pursuit and witnessed the suspect’s erratic driving and noticed Ellis had his phone in his hand and was not wearing a seatbelt, police said.

Officers tried to stop the driver at Hospital Center Boulevard, near Stafford Hospital. However, the driver made a sudden U-turn and accelerated to over 80 mph on Route 1 south, police said.

Police followed and watched the driver pass several cars by traveling over the double yellow line in a pursuit that lasted about a minute, over eight-tenths of a mile, police said.

As the driver approached the Log Cabin Restaurant, he lost control and struck an SUV, causing the SUV to flip times and land on its roof. The suspect crashed into a ditch, disabling his car.

The suspect got out but refused to comply with directions to surrender, police said. Captain R.H. Davis, II arrived and took the suspect into custody.

Emergency crews took the driver of the SUV to a hospital with what appeared to be minor injuries.

Tyreke Ellis, 30, of Stafford, was checked at a hospital and charged with felony eluding, DUI, no driver’s license, improper passing, no seatbelt, and holding a phone while driving, police said.

Additionally, he was served warrants from Fredericksburg for assault, domestic assault, and vandalism. He was held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail — located a stone’s throw from the Log Cabin restaurant.