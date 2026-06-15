Prince William Supervisors Eye Data Center Overlay End

“The proposed zoning text amendment simply will restrict any further by-right development of data centers in Prince William County,” InsideNoVa reported. “That means any and all new data center projects will have to be approved or disapproved by the board.”

“As I said last year when I gave my directive to begin retiring the Data Center Opportunity Zone Overlay District, the overlay has created a situation where data center projects are authorized to build by right, bypassing review by the county’s Planning Department, Planning Commission, and even the Board of Supervisors,” Occoquan District Supervisor Kenny Boddye told InsideNoVa.

Brentsville Supervisor Tom Gordy’s resolution at the June 9 board meeting directs staff to resume work on the zoning text amendment, with Planning Commission consideration eyed for late summer and full board action targeted for late 2026 or early 2027. The change would keep existing and approved projects in the 2016-created overlay while requiring special use permits for future data centers.

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