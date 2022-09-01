New traffic pattern at I-66/Route 28 debuts Friday

The exit from I-66 East to Route 28 North will be modified by Friday morning, September 2, 2022, changing how drivers from I-66 East access Route 28 North and the Braddock Road/Walney Road exit.

Following this traffic pattern change:

Drivers from I-66 East to Route 28 North will use the current flyover ramp to cross over I-66, then stay to the left at a new split and use new roadway to travel under the Braddock Road/Walney Road overpass, then merge with Route 28 North.

Drivers from I-66 East to Braddock Road/Walney Road will use the current flyover ramp to cross over I-66, then stay to the right at the new split to join the ramp from Route 28 North to Braddock Road/Walney Road.

Drivers from Route 28 North to Braddock Road/Walney Road will continue to stay to the left over I-66 and use the current left exit to Braddock Road/Walney Road.

Drivers through the area on Route 28 North should be alert for vehicles merging from the left north of the Braddock Road/Walney Road overpass.

This will be the permanent movement for this ramp as part of the reconstruction of the I-66/Route 28 Interchange for the Transform 66 Outside of the Beltway Project, which is adding E-ZPass Express lanes to the highway between Haymarket and I-495.