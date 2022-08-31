Police ID vehicle involved in I-495 shooting. Do you recognize?

The Virginia State Police has identified and is now looking to locate the suspect vehicle involved in a shooting incident on Interstate 495 in Fairfax County.

The suspect vehicle is a blue, two-door 2010 Honda Civic with a Virginia license plate: TWW 9398.

Anyone with information about the Honda and/or this incident is encouraged to call the Virginia State Police by dialing #77 on a cell phone or 703-803-0026 or to email tips to [email protected].

The incident began at 4:50 a.m. on Thursday, August 25. Virginia State Police were notified by an individual calling in to say that his vehicle was shot at by the driver of the blue Honda Civic as both vehicles were traveling north on I-495 near Exit 52B for Route 236/Little River Turnpike East in Fairfax County.

The Honda Civic took the exit and then stopped off on the shoulder of the exit ramp. The other vehicle pulled in behind the Honda, at which time the adult male driver of the Honda stepped out of his vehicle and fired several rounds at the other vehicle.

The Honda’s driver then jumped back into his car and sped away.

Neither the other vehicle nor driver was struck during the shootings.

The investigation remains ongoing at this time. State police are still working to piece together the initial interaction between the two vehicles on I-495.