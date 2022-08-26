Vice Chief of Staff of the U.S. Air Force to speak at Chamber military honors

The Prince William Chamber of Commerce will honor the armed forces.

The annual Salute to the Armed Forces is Thursday, October 20, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Chantilly Jet Center, 10660 Skyview Terrace, at the Manassas Regional Airport.

Guests will be provided lunch and hear from keynote speaker Gen. Larry O. Spencer, Vice Chief of Staff of the U.S. Air Force. Retired, Spencer now serves as president of the Armed Forces Benefit Association (AFBA) and 5Star Life Insurance Company. AFBA provides survivor and other benefits to the military, first responders, government employees, and their families.

Retiring as a four-star general, Spencer spent over 40 years in the Air Force. His last assignment was as the Vice Chief of Staff of the US Air Force, Pentagon, Washington, D.C. In this capacity, Spencer was the second highest-ranking military member in the Air Force. He presided over the Air Staff and assisted the Chief of Staff of the Air Force with organizing, training, and equipping 690,000 active-duty, Guard, Reserve, and civilian forces serving in the U.S. and overseas.

Caleb Green, of America’s, Got Talent fame, will sing the National Anthem, and the Washington, D.C. Joint Service Color Guard will present the colors.

Tickets to the event cost $65 for non-chamber members, $55 for members and may be purchased online.