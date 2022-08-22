Police find man sitting outside pizza shop suffering stab wounds



Police found a man sitting outside a pizza shop in Woodbridge, suffering multiple stab wounds.

Here’s the latest on the stabbing and three other incidents Prince William police reported on Monday, August 22.

Stabbing Investigation – On August 20 at 12:55AM, officers responded to Brixx Wood Fired Pizza located at 14900 Potomac Town Pl. in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a stabbing. Upon arriving at the restaurant, officers located a 26-year-old man sitting outside with multiple stab wounds. Officers provided immediate first aid to the man until rescue personnel arrived and transported him to an area hospital where his injuries were determined to be non-life threatening. The investigation revealed a group of individuals, including the injured man, were inside the restaurant when a verbal altercation escalated into a physical altercation. During the encounter, one of the members of the group stabbed the man before the parties separated. There is no suspect description at this time.

Shooting into a Residential Dwelling – On August 20 at 8:49PM, officers responded to a residence located in the 3500 block of Belfry Ln. in Woodbridge (22192) to investigate a shots fired call. The investigation revealed an unknown man approached the home and fired multiple rounds into the front of the residence before fleeing on foot. The rounds entered the home through the front window and continued into the ceiling. No injuries or additional property damage were reported. Officers located shell casings on the ground in front of the home.

Suspect Description:

A male wearing a white shirt, jeans, and a white ski-style mask

Reckless Handling of a Firearm – On August 19 at 8:03PM, officers were patrolling in the 13900 block of Richmond Hwy. in Woodbridge (22191) when gunshots were heard. Officers further observed several individuals flee from the wooded area behind a local business. The investigation revealed an unknown individual walked into the above wooded area before firing multiple rounds. No injuries or property damage were reported. Officers located shell casings on the ground in the wooded area. There is no suspect description at this time.

Discharging a Weapon into a Residential Dwelling – On August 20 at 2:31PM, officers responded to a residence located in the 13500 block of Woodvale Ct. in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a discharged crossbow. The investigation revealed the homeowner was inside the residence when a loud noise was heard. Upon checking the home, a crossbow bolt was located stuck in the curtains. The crossbow bolt shattered the front window upon entering the home. No injuries or additional property damage were reported.