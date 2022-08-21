Shot fired outside RTC near Stafford airport on Friday, August 19

An irate employee at a Stafford business faces several charges after discharging a weapon during a dispute on Friday, August 19.

At 10:56 a.m., deputies went to Richmond Traffic Control at 1182 Ramoth Church Road, near the Stafford Regional Airport, for a report of shots fired.

Deputy R.A. Weatherholtz arrived first and learned an employee of the business was irate and engaged in a verbal dispute with another employee, police said.

Evans walked out, retrieved a handgun from his truck, and fired a round into the parking lot. The round struck the ground about an inch from the other employee’s tire, police said.

Evans proceeded to flee the scene in his truck, police said. Meanwhile, an employee suffered a medical emergency during the incident and was treated by Stafford County Fire and Rescue at the scene.

Deputy G.P. McCaulley located the suspect in his vehicle at Ramoth Baptist Church, about three miles away. Evans was taken into custody without incident, and a 9mm handgun was recovered from the truck.

John Evans, 43, of Bealeton, is charged with reckless firearm handling, shooting in a public place, and carrying a concealed weapon. He was held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.