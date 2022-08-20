Speed, drugs appear a factor in fatal crash near Wegmans

A Dumfries man died when his car collided with a retaining wall today.

At 11:24 a.m., police and fire and rescue crews went to River Rock Way and Potomac Center Boulevard in Woodbridge, near Wegmans grocery store, to investigate a crash.

Police said the driver of a 2021 Volkswagen Jetta was traveling north on Potomac Center Boulevard when he drove onto the center grass median and entered the intersection of River Rock Way before leaving the roadway and striking a retaining wall.

Rescue crews took the driver to a hospital, where he died. He was the only person inside the car, and there were no other injuries.

The driver was not wearing a seat belt. Speed and drug use do appear to be a factor in the collision, police said.

The driver is Garrett Ross Clark of Dumfries.