1 killed in shooting at Sudley Manor Drive and Williamson Boulevard near Manassas

Updated 9:45 a.m. — A 25-year-old man was shot and killed near Manassas on Friday, August 19.

At 8:28 p.m., officers went to the area of Sudley Manor Drive and Williamson Boulevard in Manassas to investigate a shooting. Police said the victim and another 25-year-old man were in the area when a third man approached them.

After a brief exchange, the third man shot at the two other men before fleeing, police said.

Both men were struck during the encounter. Officers arrived in the area and provided medical aid to both men.

One of the victims died a short time later at the scene. Emergency crews took the second victim to an area hospital, where he’s expected to survive.

A police K-9 searched the area for the shooter, who was not located. The shooter was later determined to have gotten into a light-colored sedan after the incident.

At this time, the Violent Crimes Bureau detectives are actively investigating the incident to determine what led up to the shooting. They seek to speak with anyone who has information about what occurred.

Dalton Jakob Moore, 25, of no fixed address, died at the scene, police said.

Police say a suspect is a Hispanic man, heavyset, with short dark hair and a beard. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black shorts

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703.792.7000 or submit a web tip to: pwcva.gov/policetip.