3 children, firefighter injured in DUI crash on I-95

Rodriguez-Montoya

Police said a Maryland man was driving under the influence when he struck a firefighter at the scene of a car crash on Interstate 95.

At 11:08 p.m. Thursday, August 18, firefighters were called to a crash on I-95 north near. Garrisonville Road. Police said the driver, who was not involved in the crash, sped into the back of a fire truck parked on the side of the highway.

Three children inside the car were seriously injured and taken to a hospital. Police said they were improperly restrained inside the car.

A firefighter was treated at a local hospital for injuries and later released.

Ricardo Rodriguez-Montoya, 41, is charged with DUI, reckless driving, DUI maiming, felony child neglect, and failing to yield to an emergency vehicle. He was held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.