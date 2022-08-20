2 displaced after house fire in Port Potomac

Two poeple are displaced after a fire in Woodbridge’s Port Potomac neighborhood.

At 11:30 a.m., Friday, August 19, crews were dispatched to the 16300 block of Topsail Lane, just off Route 1, for a house fire.

Crews found heavy fire and smoke from the garage, said Prince William County Fire and Rescue Department Assistant Chief Matt Smolsky. The fire extended into the home when, as fire crews began their attack.

The American Red Cross assisted one adult and one child left displaced.

The home sustained significant damage. No injuries were reported.

The Building Official declared the home was unsafe to occupy. The Fire Marshal’s Office has yet to determine the cause of the fire.