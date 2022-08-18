Stafford wants Fredericksburg bypass study, ousts transportation committee chairman

The Stafford Board of Supervisors voted to remove Hank Scharpenberg from his position as chairman of the Citizens Transportation Advisory Committee (CTAC).

Scharpenberg’s removal came following a closed-session meeting on Tuesday, August 16, and comes after he pitched a proposal of an outer connector road bypassing Fredericksburg that would cut through a swath of the county.

Aquia District Supervisor Monica Gary threatened to remove Sharpenberg if he pursued the bypass proposal, which is not included in long-range transportation plans. Scharfenberg refused to step down, causing friction between him and the Stafford County Board of Supervisors.

During a CTAC meeting last week, Scharpenberg presented a revised proposal for a bypass road around Fredericksburg that would create a path between Stafford and Spotsylvania counties. An I-95 bypass has been talked about for more than 30 years.

Despite its issues with Scharpenberg, the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday decided to send a letter allowing the Fredericksburg Metropolitan Planning Organization, CTAC’s parent, to consider options for an outer connector road.

“We would be negligent if we didn’t look into and study this matter,” said Falmouth District Supervisor Meg Bohmke. “Transportation is near and dear to everyone in the district. This project might end up getting scrapped, but it should be looked into.”

Griffis-Widewater District Supervisor Tinesha Allen and George Washington District Supervisor were skeptical of the matter and requested more information before signing the letter.

Both cited potential issues with past outer connector proposals designed near residential neighborhoods causing concern for potential noise pollution. The current outer-connector proposal seeks to stay away from densely populated neighborhoods.

The board voted to draft a letter to give FAMPO authority to look into the matter. It is expected to be considered during the next board of supervisors meeting on September 6.

Proposals for the outer connector project have been going on and off for the previous 30 years with fluctuating interest and support from local legislators. The current iteration would see an eastern portion of the connector start at Centreport Parkway at the Stafford Regional Airport and end on Route 3 in Spotsylvania County.

Multiple options for a western connector have been considered, one of which would cross through Culpeper and Orange counties. Neither Culpeper nor Orange are members of FAMPO, so any project involving those counties would have to go through negotiations that could take years.

CTAC is a think tank committee within the Fredericksburg Area Metropolitan Planning Organization that offers suggestions for transportation solutions to the member localities, including Stafford County.

Scharpenberg addressed his potential removal during a CTAC meeting on August 10, saying that he was given a chance to step down as chairman by Stafford County supervisors and was told that if he ran for the position, he would be removed.

“The only way that someone can be removed from their position in Stafford County prior to the end of their term is for cause,” explained Scharpenberg during the CTAC meeting. “For cause implies wrong-doing, improper behavior, and in my opinion, to accuse someone of that defamatory at the bare minimum.”

Potomac Local News acquired text messages and email showing that Stafford Supervisors felt that Scharpenberg was “going rogue” for pushing the outer connector discussion and a series of roads which was not in line with Stafford County’s long-range plans.

The next meeting for CTAC is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, September 14 at 6 p.m. at 406 Princess Anne Street in Fredericksburg.