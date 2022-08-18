McDonalds regular strikes officer, police said

A man who trespassed outside a McDonald’s hit a Prince William police officer, police said.

Police observed a man at the restaurant at 10730 Balls Ford Road near Manassas at 10:56 a.m. Wednesday, August 17. Officers approached him, determined he was trespassing at the business and tried to arrest him.

During the encounter, the accused refused to follow the officer’s commands and fled on foot, police said. After a short foot pursuit and a brief struggle, where the suspect struck an officer, he was taken into custody without further incident.

The officer reported minor injuries. During a search, the accused was found to have illegal narcotics. police said.

Michael Anthony Coachman III, 25, of no fixed address, is charged with assault & battery on LEO, possession of controlled substance, and trespassing, police said. Police did not release his court date or bond status.