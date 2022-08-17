Woodbridge man charged in 20-year-old sex assault case

Prince William police charged a man in connection to a series of sexual assaults involving minors. Police said the first incident occurred more than 20 years ago.

From Prince William police:

Sexual Assault Investigation – On August 16, 2022, detectives with the Special Victims Bureau concluded an investigation into multiple sexual assaults that were reported to have occurred at a residence located in the [Dale City] area of Prince William County between April 2001 and September 2002.

The initial investigation revealed a female victim, who was between 16-17 years of age during the time of the offenses, was sexually assaulted by a family member, identified as the accused, on more than one occasion during the above timeframe.

While investigating the incidents, detectives learned between December 2005 and June 2007, the accused sexually assaulted a second female victim, who was also between 16-17 years of age at the time of the offense.

The victims recently reported the incidents prompting the police investigation. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Victor LOPEZ, was arrested.

Arrested on August 16, 2022:

Victor LOPEZ, 49, of 13583 Lynn St. in Woodbridge Charged with 2 counts of indecent liberties by custodian and 1 count of aggravated sexual battery Court Date: Pending | Bond: Unavailable