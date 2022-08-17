2 jailed after K-9 takedown at Rappahannock River

Wadlington Cory

Two suspects were arrested Tuesday, August 16, 2022, after a call for a robbery in a motel room on Warrenton Road.

At 7:58 p.m. deputies responded to a Motel 6 at 401 Warrenton Road for a robbery. The victim said someone kicked open the door of his hotel room and threatened him with a knife while demanding money8, police said.

A second suspect stood a post outside the room and served as a lookout.

Deputy M.A. Holub broadcast a lookout with suspect descriptions to the other responding deputies. First Sergeant D.W. Fetterolf was at an Exxon gas station across the street and encountered the suspect who had brandished the knife, police said.

The suspect was detained without incident, and two knives were recovered from his pockets, police said.

Police found a second suspect in a vehicle in the Motel 6 parking lot. A deputy approached the car on foot and ordered the suspect to surrender. The suspect fled the scene in the car.

Deputies soon located the abandoned suspect vehicle on nearby River Crest Way. Deputies called in K-9 Titan, which began a track toward the Rappahannock River, searching for the second robbery suspect. K-9 Titan began to alert as they approached the river.

A deputy told the suspect to surrender and announced the K-9 was tracking. The suspect remained silent until K-9 Titan made the physical apprehension in the thick underbrush.

The first suspect is Earl Wadlington, 31, of no fixed address.

The suspect taken down by K-9 is Robert Cory, 30, of no fixed address. He was treated for the dog bite and transported to the magistrate.

Wadlington is charged with assault and battery, robbery, breaking and entering and conspiracy. Cory is charged with eluding, robbery, breaking and entering and ammunition possession by a felon.

Both were held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.