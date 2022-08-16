News Revised Fredericksburg bypass would cross into Culpeper, Orange counties By Rick Horner Published August 16, 2022 at 11:17AM | Updated August 17, 2022 at 11:48AM Outline of outer connector proposal, courtesy of the Fredericksburg Area Metropolitan Planning Organization This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Rick Horner View all posts #Locals Only #News