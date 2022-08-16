Occoquan Town Hall named after former mayor who died at 101

Occoquan officials name Town Hall for former mayor June Randolph on Saturday, August 13, 2022 [Photo: Occoquan Town Government] Occoquan officials name Town Hall for former mayor June Randolph on Saturday, August 13, 2022 [Photo: Occoquan Town Government] Occoquan officials name Town Hall for former mayor June Randolph on Saturday, August 13, 2022 [Photo: Occoquan Town Government]

Occoquan Town Hall is now named for former Mayor June Randolph.

The former town mayor died at age 101 in May. Randolph served as Town Clerk, Town Treasurer, Town Council member, member of the Architectural Review Board, member and Chair of the Planning Commission, and Town Mayor from 1962 to 1963.

The public servant was widely considered to have been instrumental in Occoquan’s rebirth into a popular commercial and tourist destination.

In 1991, the town council passed a resolution to name town hall after Randolph. Randolph insisted, however, that it not be done while she was alive.

Current Occoquan Mayor Earnie Porta led a dedication ceremony on Saturday, August 13, 2022, to name the town hall in her honor.

Randolph moved to Occoquan in 1954 after serving in the FBI before World War II and then during the war joining the U.S. Navy as a member of the then newly-established WAVES (Women Accepted for Volunteer Emergency Service).

The 1991 resolution also honored Mamie Davis, who served as town mayor. Davis has a park on Mill Street named for her, featuring a gazebo.